Yogi meets Modi, Shah to discuss portfolio allocation in UP

“The rule of law will be established in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for peoples’ welfare”, he said. You will all be welcomed.

Adityanath reached the national capital today and is scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, following which he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. “Apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, his counterparts from Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand are also participating in the meeting”, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.

“The chief minister visited all the floors of the annexe building and met officials posted there. He never returned to the region”, he said.

PRO UP Police Rahul Srivastava said, “More than 100 policemen, mostly constables, have been suspended as per the directives of the DGP to identify the black sheep and take exemplary action against them”. “In the last 15 years, we have not allowed a single businessman to give goonda tax, and not one businessman has been abducted”.

On Tuesday night, three meat shops were set on fire by unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Adityanath, who was sworn in on Sunday, is yet to give up his Lok Sabha membership.

March 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he coming in between them could be one of the reasons for their defeat in the recently held assembly elections.