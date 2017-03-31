YouTube responds to ad boycott by announcing new policies, enforcement measures & controls

Earlier in March, the digital giant faced questioning by the United Kingdom government over publicly-funded YouTube advertisements appearing in videos with extremist and homophobic content.

Last week Havas Group UK joined major brands including Volkswagen, Toyota and Heinz in freezing their spending on Google and YouTube.

Google has reacted to many companies withdrawing online adverts by promising to take “a tougher stance on offensive, hateful and derogatory content“.

“We have strict policies that define where Google ads should appear, and in the vast majority of cases, our policies and tools work as intended”.

The company’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, said that Google will hire more people to address ads appearing alongside extremist content and, in some cases, to block such content altogether. This is clearly in hopes to stem the flow of exiting advertisers.

Advertisers will now be given the ability to exclude specific sites and channels from their campaigns, alongside unspecified more granular controls to allow them to ‘exclude higher risk content.’ Finally, the default setting for ads will exclude more potentially objectionable content. Its prior ads policy was fairly boilerplate, restricting content that contains harassment and incites violence against groups based on race, religion or gender identity. “Once we were notified that our ads were appearing on non-sanctioned websites, we took immediate action to suspend this type of ad placement and launched an investigation”, a Verizon spokesperson told Business Insider.

This puts Google in quite the compromising position. Content creators are paid on YouTube through an ad revenue share scheme. British politicians have accused Google of “profiting from hatred” after the revelations.

The company added that it is “raising the bar for our ads policies to further safeguard our advertisers’ brands”. But at times we don’t get it right. Finding this balance will be key if Google wants to reassure brands that have pulled advertising from the tech company’s platforms, including Audi, HSBC and the BBC, that it’s able to keep its own house in order.

“Verizon is one of the largest advertisers in the world, and one of the most respected brands”, a Verizon spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. To implement the changes, Google will be hiring “significant numbers of people”.

The sharp response from Google’s advertisers is also due to the political climate, marketing buyers said.