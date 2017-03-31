Zelda: Breath of the Wild patch seems to improve performance on Switch

Nintendo has just released Patch 1.11 for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo posted on the official website: “On March 31, 2017, a new software update for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild became available for download”.

Well, Nintendo aren’t telling, but the NeoGAF community says that it helps to improve and smooth out the frame rate in some of the more troublesome parts of the game.

Early anecdotal reports are saying that the game’s performance has increased generally and trouble areas like the Korok Forest have improved dramatically.

Recently, Eiji Aonuma confessed his favorite character in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The patch will download automatically on both the Wii U and Switch when you boot up the game from the Home menu. “It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had”.

As you know, Nintendo had already announced the end of the production of Wii U worldwide, due to the lack of reach of the system in the market and, of course, the arrival of Nintendo Switch.