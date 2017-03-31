Zuma sacks finance chief in ‘deal to stand down’

But last night, President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet.

The Economic Freedom Fighters party applied to the Constitutional Court to order parliament to begin impeachment proceedings against Zuma for lying to the legislative body.

The main opposition leader Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, said he plans to bring a motion of no confidence against Zuma in parliament after his intention to fire Gordhan was confirmed.

TAC and Section27 said in a statement that people living in South Africa must reject and oppose “Zuma’s dictatorship”, and called on concerned citizens to gather at Church Square in Pretoria at 10am for a march.

A former president of the ruling party’s youth wing, Gigaba trained as a teacher and holds a masters degree in social policy.

President Jacob Zuma has finally fired Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“Jacob Zuma has take a huge political risk, possibly the biggest political risk of his career thus far”, Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consultancy said. We call on ANC leaders who spoke out at Uncle Kathy’s funeral to act now.

Interest rate markets also reacted to the political upheaval, with forward rate markets now pricing in a less than zero percent chance of a 25 basis point cut to lending rates at the South African Reserve Bank’s policy announcement at 1300 GMT.

Gordhan’s replacement is Malusi Gigaba, who until Thursday was the home affairs minister.

“We have no choice but to say this reshuffle is not in the best interests of the country”.

“We have a responsibility not to allow ourselves to be run by gangsters nor degenerate into a gangster state wherein public office bearers and officials can not discharge their responsibilities without fear or favour”, the SACP added. In response to questions earlier on Thursday on whether Zuma would reshuffle the Cabinet, the president simply laughed.

Gordhan, in the role of finance minister, is allegedly seen as a barrier to many lucrative contracts and deals, which were necessary for Zuma and his supporters to continue making money from the state.

Mr. Gordhan’s deputy, Mr. Jonas, has enraged the Zuma faction by giving sworn testimony that the Guptas offered him a bribe of 600-million rand (about $59-million) and a cabinet promotion if he promised to co-operate with them.

Mapaila described Zuma’s “Operation Checkmate” report as “nonsense”.

The African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Zweli Mkhize refused to comment on the issue.

“I can not speculate on those reshuffle issue”.

“We will wait for the government and if there is a reshuffle ANC will respond after that”.