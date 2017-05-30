$1.19 EPS Expected for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Among 3 analysts covering Inscape Corp (TSE:INQ), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$88.00 target price on the stock.in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. In 3 years time the analysts are predicting dividends per share to be around $3.162 and EPS to increase to $6.73. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co.

Net income at the bank’s global business increased by 19 per cent to $595 million. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,762,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the period.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE BNS) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. About 1.22 million shares traded. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $82.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. BNS’s profit would be $1.44 billion giving it 11.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from a year ago. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, August 28 by Canaccord Genuity. Also, insider Kyle Mcnamara sold 4,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock now has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.25.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, is focusing its global strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.