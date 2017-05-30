16th person arrested in relation to Manchester bombings

So far, the police have arrested 14 people in connection with the Manchester bombing.

Interior minister Amber Rudd said the review was the “right first step” for the intelligence agency to take in the wake of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Police believe Abedi had the wheeled suitcase with him at two locations in Manchester.

Officers are also searching an address in Whalley Range, close to Abedi’s home, this morning.

Mr Jackson continued: “The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999”.

Salman Abedi was seen the day before his attack on the Manchester Arena dragging a large blue suitcase through the city centre, new images released by police show.

Britain’s domestic security service started one review last week, which will aim to quickly identify any glaring errors, while the other will be more in depth, the Guardian has learned.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, Jackson said.

With the intense series of police operations showing no signs of abating, a 25-year-old man is being held on suspicion of terror offences in the Old Trafford district.

CCTV stills of Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, were released by police in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

Two unarmed police officers remained on guard outside the entrance to Granby House, believed to contain the flat in question, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

A search is also being carried out at an address in Moss Side, in the south of the city, as part of the investigation.

The bombing investigation expanded early Monday when police arrested a 23-year-old man on the south coast of England, hundreds of miles south of Manchester.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi’s younger brother 20-year-old Hashem and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the country’s interior ministry.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd refused to comment on whether opportunities were missed to spot the murderous intent of Abedi before the deadly attack, as national security became the major issue in the general election campaign.

MI5 are also looking at decisions taken in the case of Abedi, who used to be on a terror watchlist but was no longer on it at the time of the attack, and whether warnings about his behaviour were ignored amid mounting criticism of the security services.

The terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent.