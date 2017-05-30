4th Circuit Upholds Injunction of Trump’s Muslim Ban

The court said it likely violates the Constitution. The vote was 10-3, with a flurry of concurring opinions. A similar case is pending before the 9th Circuit, based in San Francisco.

Chief Judge Roger Gregory said Trump’s order “speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination”.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on”, the official press release, a copy preserved by the Internet Archive, reads.

The broad, decisive ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit means the Trump administration still can not enforce its travel order that the government says is urgently needed for national security. The travel order itself makes no mention of religion or Muslims.

“One that transforms the majority’s criticisms of a candidate’s various campaign statements into a constitutional violation”. As the dissenting judges explained, the executive order is a constitutional exercise of the President’s duty to protect our communities from terrorism.

“Because of their nature, campaign statements are unbounded resources by which to find intent of various kinds”, he wrote.

The appeals court majority did not think the second version was an improvement. That would be more than a year after Trump rolled out the first travel ban. It also got rid of language that would give priority to religious minorities and removed Iraq from the list of banned countries. Thursday’s ruling means citizens from Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya can continue entering the United States.

The approach “adopts a new rule of law that uses campaign statements to recast the plain, unambiguous, and religiously neutral text”, Niemeyer, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote.

But Gregory wrote that courts had a role to play.

The White House condemned the court’s decision as it said it is a danger to the nation’s security.

The court’s opinion additionally found that the government’s national security justifications for parts of the ban inadequate.

The ruling blocks Trump’s “efforts to strengthen this country’s national security”, Sessions said. The countries were not chosen because they are predominantly Muslim, but because they present “terrorism” risks, the administration claimed.

In March, Trump issued the revised order which he would later call a “watered-down” version of the first.

The district court in Washington state had issued a nationwide injunction against enforcing the first executive order and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the government’s request to stay the injunction pending appeal.

SHAPIRO: There has been a lot of court action surrounding this executive order, and this is probably the most significant ruling yet, 13 judges on an appeals court.

Sessions issued a statement saying, “President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe”.

But the ruling from the 4th Circuit was the latest in a series of defeats for the administration.

Trump’s administration vowed to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. He is “feeling the direct, painful effects of the Second Executive Order-both its alleged message of religious condemnation and the prolonged separation it causes between him and his wife-in his everyday life”, the decision stated.