7 most awkward moments from Trump’s Israel trip

A USA official said in a statement that the American President’s administration seeks to strengthen ties between Israel and the Arab countries in the Middle East.

He drew more applause when he said: “We are telling you right now that Iran will not have nuclear weapons”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not reply to a Times of Israel query on this matter.

The teen was injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians, protesting near the border fence, and burnt tires before the army started firing live rounds on them.

The Palestinian leadership has pledged to work with Trump, hoping his unorthodox approach can lead to progress previously lacking. The speech included what the United States could do for the Middle East.

In a country where symbolism is so important, President Donald Trump made a number of important gestures during his visit to the Holy Land this week, leaving Israelis elated and Palestinians disappointed.

Abbas said he welcomed Trump’s “noble and possible mission”.

In an address to the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump’s visit to the Western Wall has “destroyed UNESCO’s propaganda and lies”, referring to the two resolutions by the United Nations cultural agency which criticized Israel for its control over Jerusalem without mentioning Jewish ties to the holy city.

“I am truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bring new hope to the region and its people”, Trump said during a joint appearance with Abbas.

Trump’s decision to include a 36-hour visit to Israel as part of his first overseas trip is a clear demonstration that “the U.S. -Israel bond based on shared democratic values remains unshakable and is central to his world view”, according to David Harris, the AJC’s CEO.

Donald Trump on Tuesday, laid a wreath of flowers in the Hall of Remembrance of Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Museum while accompanied by his wife, Melania, his daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Efe news reported. “Both President Trump and the parties to which he referred as partners to peace, know there is only one solution to the conflict, which is the two-state solution”, she said.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces on Wednesday as Israeli demonstrators marched through the Old City of Jerusalem to mark the 50th anniversary of Israel’s capture of the city’s eastern half. “We must build trust and cooperation between us”, he said.

Israel seized East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, along with the rest of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Abbas also said that the Palestinians’ struggle is not with the Jewish religion, asserting that the “fundamental problem is with the occupation, the settlements and Israel’s failure to recognize Palestine“.

Banners bearing the slogan “Two states, One Hope” featured in the demonstration organised by supporters of a Palestinian state, including the Israeli NGO Peace Now.

“If we do not stand in uniform condemnation of this killing, then not only will we be judged by our people, not only will we be judged by history, we will be judged by God”, Trump warned.