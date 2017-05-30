‘A Good Thing’: WH, GOPers Defend Kushner On Russia Backchannel Reports

The White House also grappled with reports that Kushner proposed setting up a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said he doesn’t find back-channel communications with Russian Federation concerning.

“Any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“, Kelly said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Sunday on ABC that U.S. officials need to get to the bottom of the allegations against Kushner, including if Kushner was not honest about his Russian Federation contacts during the security clearance process. But Trump immediately railed against administration leaks in a flurry of tweets Sunday, calling them “fabricated lies”.

In an apparent dig at the US intelligence community, Trump also tweeted yesterday that British Prime Minister Theresa May was “very angry” about the leaking of information the United Kingdom gave to the USA about last Monday’s terrorist bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“Sounds like he’s more than glad to talk about all of these things and instead of getting wrapped up into a lot of hyperbole, as these things can sometimes do, I think talking with him directly and getting him to answer any and all questions as he said he would do would probably be the prudent course of action”, Corker told NBC. “If not then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”.

Andrew Hemingway, who co-chaired Trump’s campaign in New Hampshire, said Trump won’t have trouble countering anonymously sourced reports.

Graham added it’s a “possibility” Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the source of comments about Kushner’s purported suggestion, lied on the monitored line to generate confusion. The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP. Just back from visiting the Middle East and Europe, Trump on Sunday dismissed recent reports as “fake news”.

Graham, a Russian Federation hawk, said he just didn’t buy the story as reported by the Post.

Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to US officials briefed on intelligence reports.

Federal investigators and several congressional committees are looking into any connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, including allegations that there may have been collaboration to help Trump and harm his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.