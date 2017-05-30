A Husker Heads To The NBA Finals

There are exceptions though. Whoever tries to get to that is going to have to play in 10 NBA Finals and average 30 points a game to get there. The Cavaliers in the regular season have won 50+ games for the last three seasons. By any objective measure, it should have been a depressing, dispiriting end for the fans of the home team.

And they’re doing this without their head coach. Like, am I the reason that they’re not that good? The Heat had to go through the Celtics of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the 2011 conference semis and in an epic 2012 finals that went the distance with the Heat needing to win Game 6 (the “LeBron Game”) in Boston to force a seventh game. The next year they finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and then managed to sign free agent Al Horford during the offseason. “I want to win a championship and being so close to getting to the Finals, that makes you want it that much more”.

He moved past Chicago Bulls legend and six-time National Basketball Association champion Jordan’s mark of 5,987 postseason points in the third quarter and finished the match eight clear of his hero.

“They made it this far”.

Now, maybe Boston could have been a bit more competitive in this series. And in Game 7, with LeBron James scoring a triple double plus a massive block and the dagger three-point shot from Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers won the game and the title, ending a sports championship drought the city of Cleveland had been living under since 1964.

Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas says he must wait until the swelling subsides in his injured right hip before determining his rehabilitation plan but noted that surgery is not now the top option.

Bill Laimbeer, stalwart of the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” teams that were once the bane of Jordan’s Bulls, says that attention to every aspect of the game makes James, for him, the best ever. But they displayed their superiority over the final two games to wrap up the series. Both look more comfortable in those roles this season. The Celtics are no longer rebuilding. “It’s like, we’re in the NBA Finals”. But in Game 3, the point can be made that everything that could have gone right for the Celtics, did go right. Much as we used postseason win shares per 48 because it better identifies the Cavaliers’ true ability, using the regular season win shares per 48 for the Celtics gives them a starting point of.117, which would be boosted to.131 by the additions of Butler, Hayward and Fultz.

The Celtics are, in fact, about to face their biggest challenge of the Brad Stevens era. Even LeBron James has conceded that the Warriors are “a beast” and “a juggernaut”.

But in 14 series this season, only two have gone seven games and five went six games.

Staying put won’t be an option either, even if it were the right course of action. Will they become the first team in National Basketball Association history to go undefeated in a postseason? He appears nearly to be playing a shell game with the basketball, finishing with either hand at nearly any angle that geometry keeps other players from even trying.