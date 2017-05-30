A render of LG’s V30 phone reveals a slide-out secondary display

Newest renders show what’s perhaps one of the most interesting-looking phones coming this year, courtesy of LG no less. If we’re actually getting an LG V30 that resembles the device seen in these mockups, this would be a very modern take on the LG Chocolate slider series (phones from this series were extremely popular about a decade ago).

Freshly leaked images of the LG V30 showcasing a full vision OLED display have surfaced on Weibo.

Based on previous release patterns and industry sources, the LG V30 is likely to be announced sometime in September.

Overall, the LG V30, heading under the Project Joan will be a device to look forward in the second half of 2017.

Sliding out this secondary display could allow the users to customize. A leaked original concept for the LG V30 suggests that the handset may have a slide-out secondary display. The reshuffled place would open up additional features inside the secondary display like keyboard support, quick suggestions, multi-app support, or even extending the primary display.

At the back, you get a glass finish, similar to what we have seen in the LG G6, along with a dual rear camera setup and just beneath it, one will find a fingerprint sensor, which might also act as a home button.

Blass warned that the renders are “old-ish” and that it’s quite possible that the V30 will look completely different.