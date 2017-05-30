AB upset at tampering inference

South Africa captain AB de Villiers says he was “upset” to be asked about the condition of the ball by the umpires during Saturday’s defeat to England at the Ageas Bowl.

Rob Bailey and Chris Gaffaney spoke to the South African captain after 33 overs of the England innings, believing that one of the two balls now used in each one-day global innings was showing more wear and tear than the other.

It is only six months ago that South Africa’s Test captain, Faf du Plessis, was fined his match fee for changing the condition of the ball in a Test match in Australia.

De Villiers insists he was innocent of doing anything untoward on this occasion, admitting the chat with the umpires capped a bad day as South Africa lost by two runs to England, handing the hosts the three-match series 2-0 in the process. In a way, making me feel that we are responsible.

“I’ve seen the boys in the dressingroom and they’re quite upset and very disappointed”.

“Nothing happened, there were no fines given or anything like that”. “I told the umpires we had nothing to do with the condition of the ball except for the fact that [Keshav] Maharaj bowled five overs on the trot from that end and the ball generally scuffs up when the spinner bowls a few overs”.

“Generally there’s a warning or a fine”. That happens sometimes. The leather comes off and you do get that. That was my feeling, unfortunately the umpires did not agree.

But sixth-wicket pair David Miller (71no) and Chris Morris fell two runs short after opener Quinton de Kock (98) and De Villiers himself had worked hard in response to 330 for six – a total in which England all-rounder Ben Stokes equalled his one-day worldwide career-best of 101. De Villiers’s mood would not have been improved by what happened late in the game.

They will get the chance to put De Villiers’ theory into practice in the last game of the series at Lord’s on Monday.

Containing bowling from England pacemen Jake Ball and Mark Wood, whose combined figures were a seemingly unimpressive none for 129, kept them at bay.

“We are constantly monitoring him and will manage him as best we can”, captain Eoin Morgan said.

“To have won it without taking wickets (in the last two overs) is an unbelievable effort”. So going against what he’s naturally good at, and just with his raw pace and variation with cross-seam off the wicket, worked through the day. “I expressed my views about that and we move on”.

“I got a bit excited and thought we had it in the bag”. Got to give credit to the last two bowlers of England, who finished there, they showed some great skill and good plans. We waited for one little break, but it didn’t come’.