Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. At the time of writing, Shares the company recently traded 21.63% away 52-week low and noted price movement -2.47% away from the 52-week high level. Abbott Labs Com now has $78.93 billion valuation. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,544.80.

Abbott Laboratories is trading at price to earnings (PE) ratio of 49.7x, this tells us the stock is overvalued when compared to the USA market average of 23.6x and overvalued based on current earnings compared to the Healthcare industry average of 32.3x. About shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 15.90% since May 30, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 46.06% the S&P500. The company has market cap of $265.11 million. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank, which is a state chartered commercial bank. Since P/E ratio is in general higher for a company with a higher growth rate, using just the P/E ratio would make high-growth companies appear overvalued relative to others.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $0.60, up exactly $0.05 or 9.09 % from 2014’s $0.55 EPS. ABT’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 18.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. $71,900 worth of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares were bought by STORY SUSAN N. ALLEN HUBERT L had sold 3,400 shares worth $146,200. The New Jersey-based Blackrock Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). On Friday, March 31 the insider Contreras Jaime sold $34,240. BIRD ROGER sold 1,601 shares worth $72,069. CAPEK JOHN M had sold 93,400 shares worth $4.20 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 83 investors sold ABT shares while 496 reduced holdings. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 135,401 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock declined 3.42%. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0.02% or 11,262 shares. Princeton Alpha Limited Partnership accumulated 26,794 shares or 0.21% of the stock. (NYSE:CHS). Retirement Of Alabama reported 166,851 shares stake. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock. Hilltop holds 12,553 shares. (NYSE:CHS). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 52,310 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

The shares outstanding for Abbott Laboratories is levered at 1727.36 *.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) closed business day at $44.71 with 1.73%. Private Ocean Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 239,726 shares. The company’s beta value is at 1.57. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 1.45% or 19.72M shares in its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $550.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 49,105 shares to 53,442 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Commerce Bankshares owns 407,659 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Therefore 44% are positive. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 3 by Tudor Pickering.

Among 5 analysts covering Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $90 target in Friday, November 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Saturday, August 29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $22.3 Billion, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 3.46. Argus Research upgraded the shares of ABT in report on Friday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. Checking out the Value Composite score for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), we notice that the stock has a current rank of 57.

Endicott Management Co holds 8.52% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp for 500,000 shares. Colonial Tru owns 65,084 shares.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.71% in the stock.

04/20/2017 – Abbott Laboratories had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays.

Ratings analysis reveals 100% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s analysts are positive.

According to analysts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.6 and can go high up to $0.62. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 23.