Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter Account Gets Suspended For The Second Time!

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account nearly a week after his verified account was suspended due to his offensive and sexist remarks, has once again been barred from using the social networking platform.

A week later, Abhijeet announced his comeback with a new account saying, “People are trying to suppress my voice”.

The singer spoke to news agency ANI on Monday evening, where he said, “It’s because of us that Twitter gets followers, not the other way round”. He added that he will denounce those people who criticize the country and the Indian Army. Salute to Indian Army, he said, adding this is my new Twitter account and Rest are fake.This is my new Twitter account. In the video, he had said that he, along with others, would eliminate all the anti-India voices.

His previous verified handle was suspended last week by Twitter owing to his offensive and sexist comments on several women users. I would say all are Naxals, they should be punished severely. Boliye jai hind, bharat mata ki jai. “Sincere thanks to everyone for the support”. However, Abhijeet couldn’t stay online for long as his account was again suspended by Twitter.

Abhijeet had previously re-tweeted about the JNU student, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… big racket”. Tell me your cage no? Abhijeet is a serial offender and was earlier arrested for offensive tweets against a woman journalist.