Adams urges Wenger to walk away

Wenger guided Arsenal to the seventh FA Cup win of his tenure on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley.

Wenger, who has been in charge at Arsenal for 21 years, is yet to reveal whether he will sign an extension to the contract that expires at the end of the season.

“My immediate thought at the time was that Moses should hang his head in shame for being dismissed for such an offence in any game, let alone an FA Cup final”. “This team has suffered”, said Wenger. They’ve united and responded.

It meant no glorious farewell for departing skipper John Terry, who bows out on 717 appearances and 17 major honours after spending the match on the bench.

By the time that Conte made his first change, bringing on Cesc Fabregas for Nemaja Matic, on 61 minutes, the game was fast drifting away from Chelsea. “There is disappointment for the final result, but our season was incredible”.

Arsene Wenger will attend an Arsenal board meeting created to resolve his future on Tuesday having already agreed the terms of a new two-year contract at the club as long ago as November, sources have told ESPN FC.

Whilst the centre-back is planning his own movements this summer, he has warned what will soon be his former club must keep on improving, as the return of Champions League football will be one of a number of reasons why they can not “stand still”.

Wenger has aired his commitment to the cause on the regular basis, admitting at one stage that he has shunned offers from the biggest clubs in world football to stay in north London, but Adams claims he is only in that position because Arsenal have given him “free rein”. After blocking N’Golo Kante’s attempted clearance on the edge of Chelsea’s box, Sanchez ran through to skewer a shot past Thibaut Courtois, only for an offside flag to be raised against Ramsey.

“Marcus Rashford, Dele Alli and Leroy Sane, to name but a few, have all won their sides penalties by conning referees and so the spotlight was on Anthony Taylor to get things right in the final of the oldest cup competition at Wembley”. Ozil’s corner was headed on to a post by Welbeck and Ramsey also hit the woodwork from three yards out.

Wenger was ebullient about his side whose vibrant performance to outplay the Premier League champions he described as one of the proudest moments of his long career. The former Bolton Wanderers defender was delighted to have kept Costa at bay.

His brilliant season ended on a sour note when he was sent off after being shown a second yellow for diving.

Costa did score Chelsea’s equaliser in the 76 minute despite the Blues being down to 10 men, but the Spanish forward was kept quiet for most of the game by Mertesacker and Rob Holding.