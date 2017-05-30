After Everest bodies return, climbers ask if risk acceptable

“The body was handed over to the Indian Embassy on Sunday”, said Mingma Sherpa, managing director of Seven Summit Treks, the company handling the operation.

A ceremony was held marking the first successful Everest climb by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa guide, Tenzing Norgay, in 1953 will also honor several others who have contributed to the climbing industry, said Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

A team of expert climbers successfully retrieved the body of an Indian climber who died of high altitude sickness in the Mt. Everest, the world’s highest peak, and brought it back to Kathmandu on Monday.

The team consisted of 10 experts, he said.

Anshu, who like many people in her native Arunachal Pradesh state is called by her first name, also climbed the 8,850 metre (29,035 feet) summit twice in ten days in 2011.

The bodies are being kept at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, where doctors will perform autopsies.

The operation was launched following huge pressure from the Indian government. Both ascents will be certified by the Nepali government this week, according to a tourism official. The first time I went to Nepal for the Everest summit, we made three attempts and failed.

“This mission was different”. Each rescuer will be paid a fee of $3,000, he said. The Indian climber collapsed during the descent due to low energy and oxygen. The guide left Kumar on the balcony with auxiliary oxygen as he couldn’t walk any further.

Nepal today celebrated the first conquest of Mount Everest 64 years ago and honoured a 44-year-old Nepalese mountaineer, who broke her own world record for the most number of Everest summits by a woman after she scaled the world’s tallest peak for the eighth time this year. Three high-altitude guides reached the spot, but they couldn’t find the Indian climber.

Family members of one of the climbers said they were relieved that the body was recovered, providing closure.