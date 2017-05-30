From center, clockwise: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a working lunch during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 on May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Sicily. We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands. An official close to the chancellor’s inner circle told BuzzFeed News earlier this year: “The UK is not leaving Europe, but Britain will not be in the European Union, and the European Union is the priority”.

Merkel said that Europe’s move toward self-reliance should be carried out “of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that works”.

“[French President Emmanuel] Macron and other European leaders seemed to have the same take away” from the encounter with Trump and his delegation at NATO’s headquarters and the G-7, he said. Yet rather than criticize his rival or her Christian Democratic Union-led government for the strained relationship with Trump, Schulz has passionately offered support.

Merkel is concerned that the long-standing allies are drifting in a new direction, with Donald Trump in the USA and post-Brexit Britain.

Merkel, who concluded her speech by taking a drink from an oversized beer glass, added that while she would attempt to remain on friendly terms with all nations – “even Russia” – in the end, the citizens of the European Union would need to shape their own fate.

Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the USA and others.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders chafed at Trump’s lecture, which did not acknowledge member states’ recent increases in military spending nor did it include a reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pledge, in light of Trump’s disparaging comments about the alliance during his campaign. The United States remains the largest economy in the world, and its military is indispensable for European security, putting a clear limit on Europe’s ability to declare independence.

Gabriel’s rage came the day after Merkel hinted Trump’s brusque behavior on his foreign trip last week showed her the United States she knew is over. American consumers also form an important market for European products – including the German BMWs that Trump complained about in closed-door meetings in Brussels, according to German press accounts.

Speaking at a campaign event held in a Bavarian beer tent, Merkel suggested that the G-7 summit in Italy that ended Saturday had served as something of a wakeup call.

Merkel’s conservatives have built up a comfortable double-digit lead over their main rivals, the Social Democrats (SPD), in opinion polls ahead of a German election on September 24.

Merkel warns Trump he risks isolating the U.S.

“I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper stated that Sunday’s comments showed “Merkel no longer regards the US as reliable”.