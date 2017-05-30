After Merkel rebuke, United Kingdom says still strong partner to EU

Germany on Monday unleashed a volley of criticism against US President Donald Trump, slamming his “short-sighted” policies that have “weakened the West” and hurt European interests.

In some of his toughest criticism of the Trump administration to date, Sigmar Gabriel said major arms deals signed between the USA and Saudi Arabia last week demonstrated that the Trump administration is going the wrong way.

Before today’s cable and broadcast network Sunday political talk shows aired, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced in a speech that President Donald Trump’s visit to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits showed that Europe no longer sees the United States as a reliable ally. On Sunday she said Germany and Europe wanted friendly relations with the United States and UK as well as with other regional powers, such as Russian Federation. Following on from growing strains with United States on a range of issues from climate change to free trade, as well as Britain’s looming exit from the European Union, Merkel said at a Sunday rally of her Christian Democratic Union that “the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over”.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump contrasts with the warm ties between her and former United States president Barack Obama – who last week travelled to Berlin to attend a key Protestant conference.

Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel meanwhile accused the USA of “short-sighted policies” that he said were against European Union interests.

“But we need to know that we have to fight for our own future and destiny as Europeans”, she added.

G7 leaders were unable to reach unanimous agreement on climate change after US President Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.

“We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States, in friendship with Great Britain, with other neighbors wherever possible, also with Russian Federation”, she continued.

Trump also reportedly described German trade practices as “bad, very bad”, in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe’s largest economy sells too many cars to the U.S., criticism Merkel called “inappropriate”.

“As we begin the negotiations about leaving the EU, we will be able to reassure Germany and other European countries that we are going to be a strong partner to them”.

The SPD have made clear they will resist pressure from Trump for Germany to ramp up defense spending, another issue that resonates well with German voters.

US-German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Mr Seibert said.

“It’s not breaking away from anything she has said in the past”, Möller said.

Trump wouldn’t budge. The contempt he expressed for Merkel, Germany and the European Union has mostly traveled with him from the campaign to the White House, and his learning curve in the Oval Office has not been steep enough to convince him of the importance of U.S.

Merkel’s message in Munich was the product of rising frustration with Trump, whose first visit to Europe was deeply disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials.