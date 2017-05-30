After three quarters: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 74 10:31 pm Thu

Brown says that he doesn’t have any extra knowledge of how James plays the game and that everyone knows what the three-time champion is all about by now.

The NFL and Major League Baseball have also had one instance in which the same teams met for the title three straight years.

New York Yankees vs.

In the NFL, which was then known as the American Professional Football Association, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions met three straight times from 1952-54. The Lions won the regular-season finale the week before the title game and scored first on a field goal by Walker.

Cleveland Cavaliers have reached their third NBA Finals in a row, after winning the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will meet LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third straight year when the NBA Finals get underway next week.

“I’m not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State“, James said.

“I think throughout the course of the playoffs, I think each team wasn’t going to be outdone, until we lost that game to Boston“, Lue said, referring to the Cavs’ loss in Game 3 of the conference finals. The Cavaliers came back to take care of business in game four by the heroic efforts of Kyrie Irving. They’re 12-0 (in the playoffs).

“I don’t have to score to make an impact on a game and that was my mindset when I started playing, if I’m not scoring how can I still make an impact on the game?“.

At this point, James has to be enjoying it, right?

James acknowledged that toppling a Warriors team boasting two-time reigning league MVP Stephen Curry, four-times scoring champion Kevin Durant, defensive specialist Draymond Green and sweet-shooting Klay Thompson will be among the toughest tasks of his career.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or National Basketball Association analyst to tell you that the league is pretty one-sided right now.

The bucket was part of a 35-point effort that also featured eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. The Cavs are plus-220, meaning a $100 bet on them would yield $220 if they win the title. Bovada lists the Cavs at +225 to win the series, which doesn’t make any sense to Kevin Love. Las Vegas oddsmakers already have.

After the game, James told reporters that he was honored to pass Jordan, who was his childhood idol. Twitter congratulation posts poured in – including one from Magic Johnson.

Let the hype, and the waiting, begin: Game 1 isn’t until June 1.

And if the Warriors’ season was understated then the Cavs’ was disappointing. They got a big scare in late February when Durant had a left knee injury, but he’s back and the Warriors have rolled since. “It’s a special night tonight”. It was 2010 and I was still in high school (sorry) lamenting if the Mavericks would ever put a good enough team around Dirk Nowitzki to win a championship while binging Mountain Dew and Taco Bell. “But they tested us every single minute, and we needed that”.

“He’s a guy who said he wanted us”, Love said, “and he has us – starting next Thursday”. “We’ll be ready to go”.