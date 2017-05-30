Alaska Airlines flight diverted to Kansas City after leaving Fort Lauderdale

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land in Kansas City late Monday night because of an electrical smell in a lavatory.

The flight made the emergency landing around 11 p.m. Monday evening.

The flight attendants were checked out by medical personnel, which is standard procedures when a odd odor is detected aboard a flight, Knigge said.

The flight was diverted while northeast of Wichita, KS, and sent to Kansas City International Airport.

Two passengers told 41 Action News the airline offered them hotel rooms, but they said the conditions of the hotel were so bad they returned to the airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 35, a Boeing 737, was headed from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Seattle, WA and was scheduled to reach its destination at about 8:05 p.m.

Hoxie also tweeted a video from inside the plane while the smell was being investigated.