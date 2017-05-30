Alex Rodriguez Joins ‘Good Morning America’ as Contributor

The Washington Post said the new gig will not slow down his appearances on Fox Sports as an analyst.

Deadline.com, citing an anonymous source, added that Rodriguez, who retired in August, would make occasional appearances on programs including “Good Morning America“, “World News Tonight” and “Nightline“. Moreover, his former team, the New York Yankees, are paying Rodriguez a whopping USD21 million as a guest instructor. He also holds the record for most grand slams at 25.

But he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013, so he was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

Aside from his career, Rodriguez has been trying his best to be a good boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez and spend a lot of time with her.

Lopez shared an adorable picture (above) recently on Instagram of herself with her own daughter Emme (nine) along with Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella (nine) and Natasha (12). The young girls also celebrated Easter Sunday together with Lopez, her son, Max, and Rodriguez. “Viewers are not going to see Alex weekly, more like once a month. We’ve been having a great time. she’s an fantastic, awesome girl, one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and she’s an incredible mother”.

J.Lo and the former New York Yankee shortstop first sparked dating rumors back in March and their relationship has been moving fast ever since! She is from the Bronx.

Alex Rodriguez was not taking a selfie at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. “Well, for one – she was a track star in high school and junior high, so she’s an awesome, awesome athlete”.