Alexis Sanchez uncertain about future

Wenger has told the board that he thinks he can win the Premier League if this group stay together and are supplemented by no more than two or three key additions.

Negotiations were put on hold, but according to The Telegraph, they will resume with the club willing to offer both Ozil and Sanchez around £280,000 a week.

There has been some frustration that the Ozil deal was not completed a year ago.

But perhaps the Gunners’ FA Cup triumph over Chelsea has Ozil and Sanchez feeling good vibes about the Emirates Stadium set, and Arsenal is ready to pounce.

Ozil’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, complained in February that the player had been a scapegoat for Arsenal’s failings this season.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Champions League finalists Juventus have also been linked with a move to sign the Chile worldwide in the summer. But it is very unlikely that the 28-year old will commit his future at the club.

That means it’s crunch time for the Gunners as they either have to extend their player’s contracts, or look to sell them to avoid letting two of their top stars leave for free in 12 months. David Ospina, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy, Joel Campbell and Jack Wilshere are all thought to be exiting the club this summer, while Wojciech Szczesny and Calum Chambers will return from successful loan spells.

Arsenal retain interest in Thomas Lemar, and should announce the signing of Sead Kolasinac imminently.

