Alonso up for a second Indy 500 challenge

Fernando Alonso left the Brickyard without a fairy-tale victory to cap his Indy 500 adventure.

Everyone driving a Honda in the Indianapolis 500 knew it was a risk-reward deal. For much of the Indianapolis 500, it looked like the two-time Formula One champion would have a chance to perform the celebratory routine in the winner’s circle. He’s bounced from KV Racing to Rahal Letterman Lanigan to A.J. Foyt Enterprises, and this year, to Andretti Autosport, the best equipment he has steered in the series thus far.

It just wasn’t Fernando Alonso.

It happened, just not by the one some expected.Takuma Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 denying Helio Castroneves at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

“I was thinking at that moment if Zak (Brown) or someone from the team was taking a picture, because I want that picture at home”, said Alonso, who led for a total of 27 laps. “But he’s just such a gentleman and such a fair player”. His presence drew worldwide interest for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and surely provided a television ratings boost for IndyCar’s premier event. I won two times there, I won two world championships.

Last year, it was with rookie Alexander Rossi.

Sato was mobbed by his euphoric Andretti Autosport crew and teammates as he pulled into Victory Lane. It went on for another ten laps until Hunter-Raey’s engine expired.

The 250,000-strong crowd gave Alonso a standing ovation and he vowed to return to the Indy 500 some day.

And when it was over, he raised a small carton of milk, drank from it and thanked everybody, including the media, for a wonderful and eye-opening couple of weeks. He’s won five times at Indy – two straight and three of the last four – with other drivers behind the wheel. I know I bumped Sato’s auto a few times. They gave me a great vehicle.

The Honda teams had a clear horsepower advantage over Chevrolet, but the engine maker had serious questions about reliability. I feel really bad for them.

With Sato as a national hero, and the newest Andretti victor, he just might get his wish. So obviously we race here, the only reason is go for the win, of course. It’s going to be huge.

“It was a great race for us, I had a great vehicle all month”.

“I had to make a decision on which way to go”, he said of the incident.

Takuma Sato returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday morning for the customary photoshoot for the winning driver, his team and sponsors followed by the winner’s press conference.

“The Shell Fuel Rewards Chevy team nearly got it done today”, said Castroneves, attempting for the eighth straight year to join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as four-time Indy 500 winners.

Going into Sunday’s race, No. 20 and No. 21 were Johnny Rutherford and Helio Castroneves, a pair of three-time winners.

“Being second again sucks, being so close to getting my fourth”, Castroneves said. I dreamed of something like this since I was 12.

Sato passed three-time victor Helio Castroneves in the waning laps and held on to win, laying the ghost of a heartbreak at “The Brickyard” in 2012. Alonso said. “I mean the whole day has been a very good experience, from the presentation and the racing was fun – it was nice”.

“I was pointing in the right direction into (Turn) 1”, he said. Castroneves twice came within inches of passing Sato entering Turn 1, but Sato was able to hold him off and Sato won the race by 0.20 seconds.

Ed Jones, Max Chilton, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Rossi, Marco Andretti, Gabby Chaves and Carlos Munoz rounded out the top 10. Despite having a mostly quiet race, Juan Pablo Montoya kept his vehicle clean and finished sixth.

Honda drivers took six of the top 10 finishing positions. With debris littered all over the exit of turn two, the race was momentarily red-flagged.

Dixon said he was a “little banged up”, adding he believes in the safety measures implemented over the past few years by the track and series. “Unfortunately, second place is the best for us today”. They worked really hard to get us here.