America first? Trump pushes aside Montenegro Prime Minster Markovic during North Atlantic Treaty Organisation photocall

“Some issues remain open, like climate and trade”.

The Guardian newspaper’s Jon Henley, the paper’s European affairs correspondent, argued in his assessment of Trump’s visit: “It may, mercifully, have passed off without apocalyptic mishap, but Donald Trump’s first transatlantic trip as US president still left European leaders shaken”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the G-7 leaders “put forward very many arguments” for the USA sticking with the agreement.

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the second-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, said in a statement that Trump “should not be lecturing our closest and most steadfast allies”. What he said at the gathering today is unlikely to provide those allies much reassurance. “He came here to learn, he came here to get smarter”.

Trump also met with European Union leaders in Brussels.

On the substance of this issue, Trump is on solid ground. He’s retracted his vow to label China a currency manipulator and has lavished praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Friday, G-7 leaders appeared to take a page out of the playbook other countries have followed, emphasizing America’s unrivaled influence on the world stage.

“That is not fair to the taxpayers of the United States”, he said. Now, as president, his remarks didn’t explicitly reaffirm America’s commitment to it.

Almost 200 countries are part of the Paris accord, and each sets its own emissions targets, which are not legally binding. Last year, only five of the 28 countries met the 2 percent goal: the U.S., Greece, Britain, Estonia and Poland.

The Trump administration has argued that the US standards are tougher than those set by China, India and others, and therefore have put American businesses at a disadvantage. So, before Air Force One is wheels down at Andrews Air Force Base late Saturday, here are 5 takeaways from Trump’s first foreign trip since becoming president. Unlike numerous leaders, he does not plan a news conference, meaning he’ll end his trip without a formal question-and-answer session with journalists that could have included queries about the investigation back home into contacts between Russian Federation and his election campaign.

The biggest idea of Trump’s trip was to reorient USA foreign policy in the Middle East against Iran. While the president was warmly received in Saudi Arabia and Israel, his reception in Europe was been more tepid given his campaign criticisms of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union, the continent’s most powerful institutions.

European leaders and officials complained to the media that Trump and his advisers were ignorant of basic facts, notably on transatlantic trade.

The German magazine Der Spiegel pounced on the closing photo-op of a midweek meeting between Trump and newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in which the two men appeared locked in a hand-wrestling match as a visual metaphor of the US president’s European trip.

“We have heard President Trump before being very blunt on the message of fair burden sharing”, he said. The underlying tensions with European allies were in contrast to the mutual embrace that Trump enjoyed in Israel and with Sunni Arab leaders during the trip’s first half. Multiple White House meetings on the matter were delayed in recent weeks, and Trump advisers ultimately said he would not make a decision until after he returns to Washington this weekend. Headlines all week have been providing a counterpoint to the White House version of meetings. “Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the USA will remain in the Paris accord or not”, she added.

But Trump increased the pressure, calling that agreement made at a summit in Wales in 2014 “the bare minimum”.

Trump had lunch with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been critical of the Republican president. The Vatican secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, made his own pro-Paris pitch to Trump and his advisers.