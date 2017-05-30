Although three people were killed over the weekend, and another remains missing, 60 climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday.

Roland Yearwood, a 50-year-old doctor from Georgiana, Alabama, had survived the 2015 quake.

He also said the exact circumstances leading to the death were not clear.

Reuters reported that it’s the third death on the mountain in the past month. According to reports, the 50-year-old man was carried to the South Cal camp by his fellow climbers.

The Slovak Vladimir Strba was found dead on Sunday a few hundred meters from the summit, said Kamal Parajuli, from the Nepalese Department of Tourism.

Climbers from the United States, Slovakia and Australia also died on the mountain over the weekend.

A rescue team of three Sherpas flew by helicopter to Camp 2 to try and locate Ravi Kamar, the missing Indian climber.

Another attempt the following year was foiled after an avalanche – this one triggered by a massive quake that left swathes of Nepal in ruins – killed 18 people at Base Camp. He had reached the so-called “death zone” above the 8,000-meter mark, a part of the mountain notorious for its hard terrain and thin air.

Marchetti and his wife Sandy’s 2015 attempt to climb Everest was foiled by an quake in Nepal.

Yearwood was a doctor at the Georgiana Medical Center in Alabama, and according to his bio on the center’s website, he is married to another local physician and has two daughters enrolled in college.

The Step was named after Sir Edmund Hillary, who with Nepalese Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay achieved the first confirmed successful scaling of the summit in May 1953.

Search operations continue for an Indian climber who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Yearwood was trained as a doctor in London and NY and eventually settled in southern Alabama, where he has been a primary care physician for the last 20 years, according to his biography on the rural health centre’s website.

Kumar and his guide reached the 8,850-meter-high (29,035-foot-high) summit at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

People try to get to the summit from that point because “it is very tempting”, added Mr Falvey. This comes as one of the deadliest incidents on the peak since an avalanche swept through base camp killing 18 two years ago.