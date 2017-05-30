Amla breaks Kohli’s record in ODI

South Africa opener Hashim Amla achieved yet another milestone as he became the fastest player to reach 7,000 one-day global runs.

Upon reaching 23 during the South African innings in the dead-rubber fixture at Lord’s, Amla hit the 7,000-run mark in just his 150th innings – 11 knocks fewer than it took Kohli.

Hashim Amla is also the record holder of scoring fastest 6000, 5000, 4000, 3000 and 2000 ODI runs that he reached in 123, 101, 81, 57 and 40 innings respectively.

South Africa (156/3) won by seven wickets but lost the series after defeat in the first two games as both countries prepared for the start of the Champions Trophy this week. The current India skipper reached the milestone during the ODI against Australia in Melbourne in January 2016.

Amla took only 151 innings to get to the landmark while Kohli had taken 161 innings. Among the fastest are also Sourav Ganguly (174 innings) and Brian Lara (183).

Also, Amla is one of only five batsmen to have played 100 ODIs and be averaging more than 50 with the bat, while his 24 centuries put him level with AB de Villiers as the national record. In fact, even at the 5,000-run mark, Amla had demolished Kohli’s record of being the fastest to get there.