Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc now has $171.23 billion valuation. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 33,915 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock rose 4.44%.

About 108,950 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has risen 23.07% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%. Beta value of the stock is marked at 0.90. 125,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. It has outperformed by 44.64% the S&P500. GLNG’s SI was 13.79M shares in May as released by FINRA. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 26,772 shares and now owns 62,110 shares. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares have moved -4.14% in the week and 2.98% in the month. Therefore 67% are positive. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nordea on Wednesday, June 1. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 price target on Golar LNG Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $45 target in Thursday, October 20 report. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) opened at 26.60 on Friday.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.16. Golar LNG Limited (USA)’s Wall Street analysts see 15.15 % negative EPS growth, taking into account the $-0.33 EPS reproted in the previous quarter, The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 on May 26, reaching $26.6. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, January 5. Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was reduced too.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 26. This translates into $30.10 million profit for GMLP giving the stock a 11.55 P/E. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.29, from 0.83 in 2016Q3. Average true range (ATR-14) of the company is at 0.83.

Bislett Management Llc holds 9.5% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini Inc for 485,000 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 263,189 shares. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5775 per share.

The company’s quick ratio for most recent quarter is 0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,109 shares. Par Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.76% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

EnerSys (ENS) stock price escalated 0.58% to finalize at $83.70 throughout previous buying and selling session. Americafirst Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,986 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 31. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C). A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, November 23 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 29 by DNB Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 27 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 16 to “Neutral”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.83 million activity. McMurray Michael C. had sold 19,500 shares worth $1.18 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.