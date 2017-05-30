Andrew Scheer emerges as new Conservative leader

“I am confident that our party will unite under his leadership as we move toward our goal to continue earning the trust of Canadians and forming government in the next election”.

If you stopped paying attention to the Conservative party leadership race once Kevin O’Leary dropped out (thank you!), you may not have heard how the end of that went down this past Saturday.

Those who know Andrew the best like him the most.

The Liberals have already issued an online advertisement that suggests Trudeau is inclusive because of his fondness for attending gay pride parades while Scheer is divisive because he recently said he won’t attend parades because they’ve become too politicized.

“Sure people were taking shots at each other, but not at the point where it was going to create a rupture in the party by any stretch, so I think that that’s really sure footing”, she said.

With Scheer as leader, Fildebrandt said the party has a good chance of defeating current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019. Another 16.4 per cent did not rank either Scheer or Bernier – either because they did not make their top 10 or because voters ranked fewer than 10 candidates, but did not include Scheer or Bernier among those who were ranked.

But the mood quickly turned to jubilation following the announcmeent of Scheer as leader.

New Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is basking in a hero’s welcome on Parliament Hill.

Liberal strategists were prepared to lock horns with Quebec Member of Parliament (MP) Maxime Bernier, who was expected to win the vote.

The party’s current platform – which Moen says takes a more “philosophically purist approach” than Bernier’s plan – includes proposals to establish a maximum federal income tax of 15 per cent, withdraw Canadian forces from all worldwide conflicts and repeal the Canada Health Act to make healthcare a purely provincial responsibility. What’s going to change?

“The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit”. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores..

Scheer’s objection to such a policy won’t endear him to those premiers, who are collecting significant amounts of tax dollars through carbon pricing.

Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Rona Ambrose served as interim leader after former Prime Minister Stephen Harper stepped down following the Conservative government’s loss to the federal Liberal Party.

Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP, is a Western leader, Fildebrandt said.

“Both Scheer and Trudeau are easy guys to underestimate”, Farney said. Unlike Scheer, they wore their values on their sleeves during the race, said Conacher. And Brad Trost, another Saskatchewan MP and social conservative, said Scheer will have to decide what to do about issues such as abortion. Basically, Andrew Scheer came from behind to win over the front-runner Maxime “Mad Max” Bernier in his own riding district. Many are calling it a surprising win for Scheer.

If the Tories are still divided, however, they gave no such indication on Monday morning.

President of Mainstreet Research, Quito Maggi, said Andrew Scheer surprised a lot of people by winning the leadership but he is not well known outside the Conservative party.

“The leader’s role is to find common ground among all those types of conservatives”.

Another leadership contender, Michael Chong, promised to keep pushing his often-unpopular ideas in caucus, namely his support for a carbon tax, a position that often garnered boos and catcalls during leadership debates.

“My track record shows that I’ve always been a loyal Conservative, but always somebody who is willing to fight for the ideas that I believe in, ” Chong said.

Scheer’s speech drew the biggest cheers when he said he considers “the ability to have a debate about any subject” the cornerstone of a democracy, promising to “withhold federal grants from universities that shut down debate and can’t stand different points of view”. “I look forward to working with him”.