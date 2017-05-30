Andrey Kuznetsov senses upset over vulnerable Andy Murray

World number 73 Andrey Kuznetsov insists that he is not interested at all in backing down to Briton Andy Murray.

Murray vs Kuznetsov starts at 12.45pm on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray was in good spirits when he faced the media on Friday, despite coughing occasionally.

The 30-year-old has endured a trying 2017 with bouts of illness as well as an elbow injury conspiring against him and his form.

He said: “The last few months have not been good, obviously. It’s more the way that I’m playing that does that”.

“I haven’t played well, I’ve had a few issues”, he told reporters this week.

Andy Murray says he is optimistic that he will come back from his current slump in form, but admits he doesn’t know when that will be.

“I’m sure that he will compete tomorrow 100 per cent”. It was, like, you feel a bit, I don’t know, a bit lost afterwards.

“Andy would have been hoping for a great start after finishing so well at the end of 2016, but once you start going through the schedule and there are only a few days holiday and then a pre-season, it’s not easy to have time to recover”. Hopefully it happens at this event. If it doesn’t, maybe it happens during the grass.

At this stage previous year he had 22 wins to his name, 12 of them on clay, and he arrived in Paris having just won the Italian Open.

World Health Organization will triumph at Roland Garros this year?

Murray looks far from that level right now, lacking match practice and struggling with his movement. It shows that it’s possible to beat him.

The Slovakian qualifier, ranked 152, has made the main draw for the first time. “If in the middle of the match he will retire, I will be just happy”.

“He gave me a lot”, Kuznetsov said. He had a very good end of previous year.

From somebody that couldn’t lose a match previous year to somebody that can’t win a match at the moment – I don’t know what happened. And this year, he has won only four matches on the stuff. “But he is still number one and, even if he would be number three, he is still a very good player”. All that experience is invaluable and he can definitely help me with that.

Konta’s remarkable rise from around the world’s top 150 to inside the top 10 over the past two years has been achieved largely away from clay courts. In New York [three years ago] I won a set against him but it was on hard court.

“It’s really giving me the opportunity to grow, to improve my game, my competitiveness and generally me as a person”. Ahead of the pair are matches between British No.1 Johanna Konta and Su-Wei Hsieh and Alexander Zverev vs Fernando Verdasco in the mens.

The pair have met twice before – with one win each – but never on clay and not since 2013.