Angela Merkel: Europe ‘must take fate into its own

One of the purposes of NATO, Farrell wrote, was to “embed Germany in an worldwide framework that would prevent it from becoming a threat to European peace as it had been in World War I and World War II”.

US President Donald Trump arrives for a family photo with leaders of the G7 and leaders of some African countries that have been invited for the two-day talks, on the second day of the G7 summit of Heads of State and of Government, on May 27, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily.

In Vienna, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was asked whether hard political relations between Europe and the United States were causing any downside risk for the world economy.

Trump has never formally endorsed the NATO treaty’s Article 5 commitment that an attack on one member country will be treated as an attack on all, making his silence on the subject in an address Thursday especially striking.

President Trump has said he will make a decision in the coming week.

Merkel and other foreign leaders tried to persuade Trump to join the pact that calls for reduced emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants that are thought to contribute to climate change.

Of course, that can only be done in a spirit of friendship with the United States and Britain, she said.

Trump’s at times awkward meetings in Europe came in stark contrast with the trip’s earlier visits to Saudi Arabia, where Trump celebrated a massive new arms deal with the Saudi regime, and to Israel, where he visited with conservative prime minister Bibi Netanyahu. Trump once proclaimed global warming a Chinese hoax.

Peace in the Middle East: Instead of criticizing the Saudi regime or encouraging a more democratic way of governing, Trump was decidedly diplomatic: “We are not here to lecture – we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship”.

Merkel’s rhetoric is clearly meant to imply that as the transatlantic relationship grows weaker, the European Union will grow stronger. “We have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans”. With Trump back in America and keeping busy on Twitter, it doesn’t appear he’s left a favorable impression following his European tour. Now that Britain is no longer going to be part of the European Union, it will no longer have veto power.

Merkel’s remarks, made to her Christian Democrat party’s Bavarian allies, were particularly striking as the chancellor, a fan of the United States as a teenager in Communist East Germany, has always been known as a resolute Atlanticist. Europe faces several internal disagreements. Southern European countries still resent Germany’s support of painful and (for them) damaging austerity policies.

Merkel’s words come shortly after Trump was in Europe for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G-7 summit, where he criticized some of America’s most traditional allies. This speech is not an impulsive move.