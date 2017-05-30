Angela Merkel is committed to U.S.- German relationship despite differences

Merkel’s comments at a campaign rally signal that last week’s Group of Seven and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summits will reinforce her effort to unite the European Union behind a global agenda that clashes with Trump’s in key areas. “And so all I can say is that we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands“. I’ve experienced that in the last few days.

Merkel also said that Germany stood with Britain and other nations against terror after last week’s bombing in Manchester which killed 22 people.

At the G-7 summit of leaders of major world economies on Friday and Saturday, Trump refused to endorse the Paris Agreement, pledging to decide this week whether to abandon the accord.

Berlin remains committed to strong trans-Atlantic relations, but Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion after meetings with President Donald Trump that Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.

It was the toughest review yet of Trump’s trip to Europe, which inflamed tensions rather than healing them after the USA president sparred with the leaders of Washington’s closest and oldest allies on trade, defense and climate change.

‘We have to fight for our destiny, ‘ concluded the head of the German government, who had just returned from a G7 summit in the Italian town of Taormina and is facing next federal elections, where on September 24 will confront her main opposition candidate, the Social Democrat Martin Schulz.

“Europe is the answer, and stronger cooperation between the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, Schulz said on ARD public television.

At the G7 meeting in Italy last weekend, Merkel called climate talks “very unsatisfying”.

Mr Trump flew back to the United States with a $100 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia and tweeted, “Just returned from Europe”.

She said on Saturday that the result of the six against one discussion was very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory. Trump was far more solicitous toward the autocratic king of Saudi Arabia earlier in the week, telling him and other leaders of Muslim-majority countries he was not “here to lecture”.

Despite Merkel’s commitment to working toward NATO’s goal for each member country to spend the equivalent of two percent of its economic output on defense by 2024, Trump dressed down the leaders of the alliance at a summit meeting on May 25 for “not paying what they should”. She also had to intervene this month with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels to settle a dispute over visits to German troops stationed in Turkey.

But EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday he was more optimistic now than after the United States election last November after EU leaders held talks with Trump in Brussels.