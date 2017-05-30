Angela Merkel’s Comments About US-German Relations ‘Speaks for Itself’

Merkel, during a campaign in Germany’s southern state of Bavaria, said following the election of Trump and Brexit, Europeans “really have to take destiny into their own hands”.

Merkel’s CDU and the CSU jointly lead the Social Democrats by 13 percentage points, according to an Emnid poll published Saturday, capturing a turnaround after Schulz lifted the SPD to a dead heat with the chancellor’s bloc in February and March.

However, the world, he said, is much more complicated and there is nearly no point discussing the world’s affairs between only seven states.

Merkel was known to have been unsettled by her meetings with Trump in Washington in March, and she had been concerned that if Marine Le Pen won the French presidency this month, Germany would be isolated and the European Union badly damaged.

“After the disappointing G7 summit, the German chancellor is turning her hopes for free trade and climate protection to India and China”, the paper wrote on its front page on Monday.

Merkel, who is on the campaign trail ahead of German elections in September, told a crowd in Munich on Sunday that “the times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out”.

But Almut Möller, Head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office and Senior Policy Fellow, believes Merkel’s latest remarks should be taken in a more modest light.

However, Mrs Merkel also said at the conference that she remained a “convinced Trans-Atlanticist”.

The political analyst noted that the remarks of the German Chancellor came after the two Summits: on Thursday she attended the one-day North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, spending Friday and Saturday in Italy’s Sicilian town of Taormina where the two-day G7 summit took place.

Methodology: Media Matters searched SnapStream for mentions of “NATO” and “Merkel” on the May 28 editions of CNN’s State of the Union, ABC’s This Week, CBS’ Face the Nation, NBC’s Meet the Press, and Fox Broadcasting Co.’s Fox News Sunday.

The G7 summit in Italy on Saturday revealed further divisions between the US and its European partners on various issues, including global trade and climate change.

Her foreign minister, a political rival, upped the rhetoric Monday by declaring that with Trump’s policies, “the West has become smaller”.

At the G7 summit, the six other nations were at odds with Trump on climate change and migration. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defence doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

Europe, the Prime Minister said, has been hit hard by terrorism.

“Trump may have listened, but what the trip showed is that he may not be capable of learning”, a second German official said.

“Had a very good interaction with Chancellor Merkel”, Modi said in a tweet after his meeting which began by signing of the visitors’ book at Schloss Meseberg.

The chancellor had just returned from a G7 summitת which wound up Saturday without a deal between the USA and the other six major advanced nations on upholding the 2015 Paris climate accords.

USA media has recently reported that the president had allegedly informed his confidants that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.