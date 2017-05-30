Angela Merkel says Europe ‘must take fate into its own hands’

“This is what I have experienced in the last few days”. “We have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans”.

She told the crowd in the southern German city that special emphasis needed to be placed on warm relations between Germany and the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

(Front row, LtoR) Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, King Philippe of Belgium, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel attend the unveiling ceremony of the new headquarters of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in Evere, Brussels, on May 25, 2017.

President Trump has said he will make a decision in the coming week.

Then, at the Group of Seven summit of leaders of major world economies on Friday and Saturday, he refused to endorse the Paris agreements on combating climate change, punting a decision until next week.

“The chancellor’s words stand on their own – they were clear and comprehensible”, her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told a regular government news conference in Berlin on Monday, adding: “It was a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist who spoke”.

US-German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Mr Seibert said.

Though she did not mention them by name, Merkel was most likely referring to the fractured relationship Germany now shares with the U.S., as well as with the United Kingdom post-Brexit. Trump wrote on Sunday, reviving a prolific Twitter habit that had slackened during his days on the road. “Of course in friendship with the United States of America, of course in friendship with Great Britain”. “Hard work but big results!”

US President Donald Trump’s actions have “weakened” the West, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday, while also charging that Trump’s “short-sighted” policies hurt European Union interests.

Modi’s arrival comes a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel shocked many in Washington and London by saying Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the United States under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners. “The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out”, she said, according to German newspaper Welt.

But EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday he was more optimistic now than after the U.S. election last November after EU leaders held talks with Trump in Brussels.

She also noted that Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor in September, and does not want to be seen as being too close to an American president who is widely disliked in Europe.