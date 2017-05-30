Angela Merkel Says Europe Must Take Its Fate Into Its Own Hands

Ms Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord, but told a packed beer tent in Munich that “the times when [Europe] could completely count on others are over to a certain extent”. “Of course we need to have friendly relations with the USA and with the United Kingdom and with other neighbors, including Russian Federation”. “I’ve experienced that in the last few days”, Merkel said on Sunday in Munich.

Merkel said that Europe’s need to go it alone should be done “of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that works”.

Merkel’s comments came days after two key worldwide meetings ― a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and the meeting of the highly industrialized G7 democracies in Italy ― attended for the first time by the new USA president.

Richard Haass, president of the US Council on Foreign Relations, called Dr Merkel’s comments a “watershed” in a Twitter message, saying the scenario is “what US has sought to avoid” since the second World War.

The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs Merkel said, adding: “We Europeans have to take our destiny into our own hands”.

But many European leaders emerged from their meetings with Trump filled with fresh worry. “There are no signs of whether the US will stay in the Paris accords or not”.

Trump addressed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members on Thursday, pointedly instructing member nations to increase their defense spending.

The G7 meeting followed a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels on Thursday that left Merkel and other European leaders similarly irked.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lifts a glass of beer during an election campaign of her Christian Democratic Union, CDU, and the Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Merkels comments were similar to some she made shortly before Trumps inauguration in January.

“We can reassure Mrs Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also visits Berlin this week, and the arrival of two leaders of rising Asian powers in the wake of Merkel’s speech has prompted talk of an eastern pivot in previously firmly Atlanticist Germany.

Even as Merkel Sunday continued to urge Europe to take responsibility for its own future, she reiterated the need for continued cooperation with other states.