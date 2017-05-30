Angela Merkel Says Europeans Can No Longer Depend On Others

Mrs Merkel sent shockwaves through Washington and London by saying on Sunday that Europe must take its fate into its own hands, implying that the U.S. under President Donald Trump and Britain after its Brexit vote were no longer reliable partners.

She’s also dealing with Britain’s decision previous year to depart the European Union.

Trump’s comments and decisions over his first 100-plus days in office raise real questions as to whether he is on that same spectrum.

Dr Merkel, Europe’s de facto leader, told a packed beer hall rally in Munich that the days when her continent could rely on others was “over to a certain extent”.

U.K.’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd, came out strongly on Monday to try reassure the German leader – and the rest of Europe – that her country will remain a close ally, even after Brexit.

The US president delivered a condescending speech among NATO leaders Wednesday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, where he failed to explicitly affirm Article 5 of the NATO charter, which stipulates allies to aid a fellow member under attack.

Merkel never mentioned Trump by name, but the remarks seemed a clear response to the president’s trip, which included a fraught Group of Seven summit.

Though proponents are in the minority on the European continent, the idea is a sign of growing concern that the United States, under President Donald Trump, is not committed to the defense of Europe in the same way his predecessors were.

Ms. Merkel’s emphasis on the need of Europe to stand up for its own interests comes after Mr. Trump declined to publicly endorse NATO’s doctrine of collective defense or to agree to common European positions on global trade, dealing with Russian aggression or mitigating the effects of climate change.

Pay up or shut up: During meetings with some of America’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partners, Trump had one thing on his mind: money.

Mrs Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

Trump’s ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” slogan was interpreted by many of his followers as the idea that we would make America great again by slaying political correctness, by bringing back jobs, by keeping undocumented workers from entering our country, from showing the mainstream media who’s boss.

Earlier the German leader had described the “six against one” discussion about the Paris Accord during the G7 summit in Sicily as “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

“Of course she will continue to work with Trump wherever possible, fully aware of Europe’s dependence on US deterrence and of the fact that nothing big can achieved in Europe’s neighbourhood or on a global scale without the USA”, he wrote on Facebook.

He said German-American relations are very important to Merkel and that Germany would continue to work to strengthen them.