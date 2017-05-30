Angelique Kerber out to find elusive love for French Open clay

History was made on the very first day of play at the Clay courts of Roland Garros in the French Open, but top-seeded Angelique Kerber would rather not be a part of it.

She struggled from the start, falling behind 5-1 in the first set and not earning her first break point until the final game of the set (which she lost anyway).

“It’s unbelievable to win and to do it on my first appearance on Philippe Chatrier court as a singles player after nine years of coming to Paris“, said Makarova, a former semi-finalist at the Australian and US Opens.

When asked if her sturggles were more physical or mental, Kerber said both were reason for the loss.

Kerber lost in the first round at Roland Garros past year when she was seeded third behind Serena Williams and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Kerber, who hails from Bremen in northern Germany, was also knocked out of last year’s French Open at the same stage, losing to the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens. Hingis won only two games in the 55-minute match and was bageled in the second set.

“I was also fighting with my emotions not to wait for a mistake (by Kerber)”, she said courtside. “I like playing at this time for women’s tennis. It can be just better”, said Kerber, who will face Russian Ekaterina Makarova, ranked 40th in the world, in the first round in Paris.

She lost her opener in Stuttgart where she was the defending champion, suffered a thigh injury in the third round in Madrid and lost first time out in Rome.

“I thought it was so fantastic after a few months to not be traumatised [by] being in public and stuff”, Azarenka told Eurosport.

Angelique Kerber has a lot to play for at the French Open.

Makarova dictated play for the bulk of the match and overcame an apparent bout of nerves late on, which saw her twice drop serve with the winning line in sight only to immediately restore her two-break advantage.

There was quite a bit of that against Boserup, who was making her debut in the French Open’s main draw and facing a lefty for the first time. Makarova then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set. In the last game, Kerber had seven break points but Makarova fought off each one before holding to win.

Kerber showed some signs of getting into the match, smacking a cross-court forehand passing victor, leaning forward and yelling as she took a game to get within 3-1. “It’s great to see her come back”.