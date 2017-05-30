Angelique Kerber Upset In First Round Of French Open By Ekaterina Makarova

“It was nice and really heartwarming welcome in the Chatrier”. My family was there.

“I’m still enjoying playing tennis“.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played, but I won”, the 15th-seeded Kvitova said. “So I’m happy that it’s still continuing like that”. “I’m glad it’s still there, still in the mind, still in the hand”.

Being back on court was the main thing but the competitive juices soon kicked back in.

Kerber showed some signs of getting into the match, smacking a cross-court forehand passing victor, leaning forward and yelling as she got within 3-1.

The 27-year-old, who dropped her racket and hid some tears behind her hands after match point, had spent five months out of the game since undergoing emergency surgery in December when she was stabbed during a burglary.

She lost her opener in Stuttgart where she was the defending champion, suffered a thigh injury in the third round in Madrid and lost first time out in Rome.

Assessing her struggle to move effectively, the beaten top seed said: “I was trying it as good as I can in my practice sessions, but I’m not feeling so good on this clay when I have to move on the sides and then coming back”.

She first picked up a racket again in March, 12 weeks after the attack, and began practising properly at the beginning of May.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova returned to tennis yesterday after a harrowing attack in 2016 left her with severed tendons and in need of a long recuperation.

Timea Bacsinszky, the Swiss 30th seed who made the semi-finals two years ago, was also an early victor, seeing off Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-2.

World number one Angelique Kerber’s nightmare season hit a new low on Sunday when she was dumped out of the French Open 6-2 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

Her Australian Open and U.S. Open titles, plus Wimbledon runner-up finish, seem a bit in the distance now: The German has a 19-13 record this season, losing 4 of her past 6 matches. Roger Federer has opted to skip the entire clay-court season in order to focus on preparation for the hard-court and grass events.

Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova completed a 7-5, 6-4 victory over American Christina McHale.

Men: Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x11) bt Stephane Robert (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; Guillermo Garcia Lopez (ESP) bt Giles Muller (LUXx26) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 6-2.

The tweet was later deleted and an nearly identical one – but with the final result – posted when Dimitrov won what proved to be a decisive third set 6-4.

Venus Williams marks her Roland Garros 20th anniversary later Sunday.

The 25-year-old Wang built a 4-2 lead in the first set, before the seven-time Grand Slam singles victor used her experience to seal the set at 6-4.