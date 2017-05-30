Another quality start for Hendricks in Cubs win

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago.

With his Chicago Cubs hovering just over.500, manager Joe Maddon is borrowing inspiration from the Channel 4 news team: new suits!

Nunez has a hit in each of his last eight games and is batting.364 with two home runs and nine RBI during this time.

After totaling 24 runs in their last two games at Seattle over the weekend, the White Sox managed only Garcia’s solo homer against Greinke, who walked one in his third double-digit strikeout game this season.

Chris Devenski (3-2) took over and pitched 2 2/3 innings before Will Harris worked the eighth.

Butler lasted just three innings in Friday’s start against the Brewers, surrendering two runs on three hits and five walks.

“Our guys did a nice job swinging the bat”, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.

Johnny Cueto is still making mistakes up.

“Sometimes you’ve got to sit in the seat and not make popular decisions”, he said, “but I made a deal with Zack”.

He acknowledged that a stubborn blister on his middle finger kept him from executing pitches in April. But the veteran right-hander said he wanted to take his next turn in the rotation.

“Honestly, I threw the ball better tonight than my last three”, Lackey said. After Carl Edwards Jr. walked Buster Posey to load the bases, he ran the count full to Brandon Crawford. I mean that very sincerely.

The Washington Nationals crushed the Seattle Mariners 10-1, the Boston Red Sox topped the Texas Rangers 11-6, the New York Mets accounted for the San Diego Padres 9-3 and the high-flying Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-2. He was charged with three runs and eight hits. The start of the game was delayed 65 minutes by rain. The blast, which accounted for Davis’ first two earned runs of the year, pulled the Giants within one at 5-4.

But the starting pitching the Cubs have been waiting to congeal for almost two months has taken a more familiar shape in recent turns. “Today was the best”.

Rizzo’s second homer came in the fourth with two outs as he sent Moore’s first pitch to right center to knot the score at 2.

Estes anniversary: Tuesday marked the 17th anniversary of an 18-0 Giants victory over Montreal, a complete game for Shawn Estes, who also hit a grand slam.

The Giants now stand on red figures as they remain 4th in the National League’s West Division with 20 wins and 26 loses this season, trailing the Dodgers by 6 and needing a serious turnaround to their results if they hope to overtake any rivals in the Division and leave the Padres further behind. He got jammed on a pitch during Sunday’s 8-3 loss at St. Louis.

“It’s just those pitches I left hanging”, Cueto said through interpreter Erwin Higueros. “The swelling went down significantly”. But things got really tight in his 19th.

Cubs: LHP Brett Anderson, who is on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain, is scheduled for a bullpen session on Tuesday. He said everything felt normal. Milwaukee leads the NL Central buoyed by one of the majors’ top offenses, though it will be looking to snap a three-game skid behind right-hander Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44 ERA).

Miguel Gonzalez (3-5) went five-plus innings, permitting five runs – four earned – and seven hits.