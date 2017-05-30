Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United: Jose Mourinho speaks out about summer swoop

However, there’s little doubt that United will need to improve in the league next season, and qualifying for the Champions League is surely going to help them attract the top talent needed for them to be challenging for the title next term.

Romero made a total of 18 appearances this season for United but the highlight for him was keeping a clean sheet against a free-scoring Ajax team as United finally won the one remaining trophy that was missing from their trophy cabinet and he confirmed he wants to stay in Manchester next season.

However, Mourinho wouldn’t be drawn on all that following Wednesday’s 2-0 win in Stockholm.

“And now it’s for him to work because he will have holidays in August, and in August I am working”.

Since achieving his goal for the season Mourinho has taken time out to enjoy the sun at the Monaco Grand Prix and while there he was inevitably asked some football-related questions.

‘I don’t care about football for a month, ‘ he told Sky Sports F1.

Yet, despite wishing to recharge his batteries, and take a step away from football for a while, Mourinho was inevitably asked about United’s transfer plans once again.

Sources told ESPN FC during the week that Atletico will demand that United pay more than half of Griezmann’s €100 million buyout clause in a lump sum this summer if the club make a formal bid for the player. Mourinho once again put pressure on United’s executive vice-chairman.

“I have no idea if Antoine Griezmann will come to United”.

“He knows everything since March, “.

Mourinho went on to say he was happy with his first season at Old Trafford. “And now, it is for him to work”.