Since signing for Atletico in 2014, he has scored 83 goals in 160 matches for the 10-time La Liga champions.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has insisted that the team will survive if Antoine Griezmann abandons them to join Manchester United this summer.

The two compatriots are likely to be communicating over the transfer’s progress – either that or Pogba is surprisingly clued in on the club’s transfer dealings.

“I have no idea if Antoine Griezmann will come to United”, Mourinho told Sky Sports F1.

“With Atletico have had a final and a semi final of the Champions League, we’re close, but we lack something”.

Asked about his future, last week he said: “It’s possible”. It’s a prospect that Blues fans would find far more exciting than the acquisition of either Lukaku, also on Manchester United’s wish list, or Morata.

The Old Trafford club will go as high as £35m for the 28-year-old, who does want to join the club, but cash-rich Inter have set the asking price at £50m as they want to keep the Croatian and do not need the money.

United manager Jose Mourinho, who spent last weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, admitted he is not involved in negotiations to sign Griezmann.

Conte has continually spoken about improving Chelsea’s squad since the London club secured a Champions League berth, furthermore the Blues can not afford to rest on their laurels if they are to make a successful bid to defend the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old said: “Today if I have to move, it will be no problem”. It will be interesting to see what transpires when he returns to work.