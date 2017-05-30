Antonio Conte hails Chelsea stalwart John Terry

The 36-year-old scored his 67th Chelsea goal on his 716th appearance, and likely penultimate one at Stamford Bridge, in the Premier League champions’ 4-3 win over Watford on Monday night.

John Terry says he could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end this summer.

“What an unbelievable feeling and, believe me, it just gets better and better”, he wrote in his programme notes for the Watford match. “I never wanted to hang about and stop the progress of a younger player – that was the basis of my decision”.

In the same media conference, a reporter made known to Conte that Diego Costa ventured to the press room at half time for snack.

“I have still not ruled out Sunday against Sunderland being my last game and retiring from football”.

We also need to acknowledge the new system that Conte has brought in and expected his players to adopt straight away in the middle of a key part in the season.

Terry, Chelsea’s emblematic skipper, will end his 22-year association with the club at the end of the season and seems certain to start at least one of their final two games.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi restored and then extended Chelsea’s lead, only for Watford to reply through Daryl Janmaat and substitute Stefano Okaka.

Having collected 10 points from their last four matches, Swansea finish their season with a home game against West Brom on Sunday.

Conte could revert to his first-choice line-up against already-relegated Sunderland after making nine changes against Watford.

The parade will take place on the day after the FA Cup Final, when Conte’s men will seal the Double if they beat Arsenal in the Wembley showpiece on May 27. “You start to plan ten days before”. “But, for sure, I have to pick the players who, for me, are in better form”.

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford, who had Sebastian Prodl sent off in stoppage time for two bookable offences, have now lost five league games in succession.

“We’re losing a legend”, he said. They are friends. They are always together, joking with each other, ‘ said the Italian. “Tomorrow I will investigate, but I don’t think it was anything”. I had good answers from the game.