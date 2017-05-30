Appeals court upholds block on travel ban

The court of appeals found that the objective of EO-2 was to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs and that it was therefore unconstitutional under the Establishment Clause that forbids hostility toward any religion.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4 Circuit ruled 10-3 partisan split that Trump’s revised “travel ban” is likely in violation of the Constitution of the United Sates. They questioned whether there was a link between barring of citizens from the six countries identified by the administration and ensuring United States of America security.Parties generally have 90 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, but if the administration waits until late August to ask the court to step in, the justices probably would not vote on whether to hear the case until October and arguments probably wouldn’t take place until February 2018 at the earliest.The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals is also evaluating the travel ban in a separate appeal.

The broad, decisive ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit means the Trump administration still can not enforce its travel order that the government says is urgently needed for national security.

“Surely the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment yet stands as an untiring sentinel for the protection of one of our most cherished founding principles – that government shall not establish any religious orthodoxy, or favor or disfavor one religion over another”, the ruling read. Furthermore, the Fourth Circuit held that while the president does have “broad power to deny entry” to immigrants, such power is not absolute.

As NPR’s Carrie Johnson has reported, judges in the 4th Circuit had focused on Trump’s own words about a “Muslim ban” as they heard arguments over the case earlier this month.

In response, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to continue to defend the ban indicating that the Department of Justice would appeal the case to the Supreme Court. “Judges also noted the presence on the Trump campaign website of the “Muslim ban” promise, which was only taken down Monday afternoon after it was brought up in the daily White House briefing”.

The government, however, maintains that the countries impacted by the ban were not chosen because they were majority Muslim nations but out of concern for national security and terrorism risks.

In his dissent, Judge Paul V. Niemeyer defended his decision explaining that the executive order must be considered “on its face” and is thus “entirely without constitutional fault”.

This is the latest chapter in a series of legal disputes that have plagued the implementation of the travel ban.

Sessions also said his department would ask the Supreme Court to review the ruling.