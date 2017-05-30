Ariana Grande announced Manchester benefit concert

To meet their friends they’ve met online.

Britain remains on a “critical” security level, indicating that officials believe another attack may be imminent. Police officers armed with submachine guns, instead are being deployed in city centers; tourist areas transit hubs, and major events.

The bombing, which took place at the Manchester Arena indoor venue just after the end of a concert by USA pop singer Ariana Grande, was the deadliest in Britain since July 2005, when 52 people were killed in attacks on London’s transport network. The straps of a knapsack are visible on his shoulders.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had suspended campaigning after Monday’s bombing at a Manchester pop concert, which killed 22 people, including many teenagers, and wounded dozens more.

Among other things, Grande emphasizes how important the reaction of her fans was; namely, she praises them for not wallowing in negativity, and for being compassionate with one another. May says it now stands at “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

United Kingdom police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. “They blocked the whole street”, he said, adding that he saw the man handcuffed and taken away in a auto. “But as I say, there is still a little bit more to do”, Rowley told broadcasters. “A significant amount of police action has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody”. All are men, aged between 18 and 44.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi’s younger brother, 20-year-old Hashem, and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the interior ministry.

Police disclosed new details about Abedi’s’ movements, saying he returned to Britain four days before the attack.

Salman Abedi entered Libya on April 19 and left on May 17, telling his family that he was going to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, Ben Salem told Libya’s Channel.