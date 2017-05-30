Ariana Grande pens open letter about Manchester attack, promises benefit show

As campaigning for a national election on June 8 resumed after it was suspended following the attack, the opposition Labour Party, emboldened by its rise in opinion polls, charged that Britain’s foreign policy had increased the risk of attacks.

Grande’s letter is her first personal statement since a short tweet following the attack, in which she said she was “broken” by the violence, which left 22 dead and 59 injured. But she urged Britons to remain vigilant and said soldiers would remain at high-profile sites throughout the weekend, and start reducing their presence beginning Tuesday.

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb were published in The New York Times, although it’s not clear that the paper obtained the photos from USA officials.

While police and politicians have praised communities in Manchester for their reaction to the bombing, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable said there had been a rise in reported hate crimes, from an average of 28 to 56 incidents on Wednesday.

Downing Street announced the Government’s emergency Cobra committee will meet in Whitehall on Friday morning to discuss the latest developments, chaired by the Home Secretary.

Manchester slowly returned to normal, though the damaged arena and adjacent Victoria train station remained closed. The elder Abedi said his son had planned to visit Saudi Arabia and then spend the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with family in Libya.

– Masked police arrest a 24-year-old man in the Chorlton area of South Manchester near where Abedi is believed to have lived. But it wasn’t clear US officials were the source of the images, which the Times defended as “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims” and consistent with basic reporting “on weapons used in horrific crimes”.

Trump on Thursday pledged to “get to the bottom” of leaks of sensitive information, calling the leaks “deeply troubling“.

Eight men are in custody in connection with Monday’s atrocity, with police and security agencies working at pace amid fears of further attacks. Officers also raided a property in the city’s Moss Side neighborhood early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

Also on Friday, a relative of Abedi’s told the Press Association that he had felt increasing frustration at his treatment in the United Kingdom, heightened after a friend was fatally knifed in what he perceived to be a religious hate crime. The boy is later released without charge. Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the hospital by ambulance following Monday night’s attack.

He was quiet and withdrawn, a college dropout who liked soccer – and, some say, showed alarming signs of being radicalized years before he walked into a pop concert at Britain’s Manchester Arena and detonated a powerful bomb, killing himself and 22 others.

In addition to those killed, 116 people received medical treatment at Manchester hospitals for wounds from the blast. The National Health Service says 75 people have been admitted to eight hospitals, “including 23 patients now receiving critical care”.