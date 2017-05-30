Ariana Grande Plans Return To Manchester After Deadly Attack

“I want to reassure people that the arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation”, police chief Ian Hopkins told reporters.

The Manchester attack was the deadliest in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London’s transport network. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

“As it stands, six men and one woman have been arrested in conjunction with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning”, the police added. But he said there were still “gaps in our understanding” of the plot, as investigators probed Abedi’s potential links to jihadis in Britain, Europe, Libya and the Middle East.

The authorities have raised the threat level in the nation from “severe” to a “critical” level. Police officers armed with submachine guns, instead are being deployed in city centers; tourist areas transit hubs, and major events.

Theresa May will confront Donald Trump over United States leaks of crucial intelligence about the Manchester bombing when they meet at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels.

American pop star Ariana Grande has issued an official statement after 22 people were killed at her concert at Manchester Arena, vowing to return to the “brave city” for a benefit concert to help the victims and their loved ones. I experienced joy…. I experienced joy for the first time in days.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, she wrote Friday, adding that she would release details once the plans are confirmed.

A woman looks at flowers for victims of the Manchester Arena attack. “We won’t let hate win”, Grande said.

She encouraged her fans to not “operate in fear”.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened on Monday”, Grande said in her letter. We won’t let this divide us.