Ariana Grande plans to go to Manchester for benefit concert

The bombing left 22 dead and more than 60 injured. Hundreds of soldiers were sent to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

Ariana Grande has called off two London concerts and five in Europe after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her performance in Manchester, England, the US pop singer’s representatives said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy”, she added.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.

Two of his brothers have been arrested along with their father.

A spokesman said the brother was aware of Abedi’s attack plan and both belonged to the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

– Masked police arrest a 24-year-old man in the Chorlton area of south Manchester near where Abedi is believed to have lived.

In addition to the brother in Manchester, British police officers said they’d detained four potential associates of Abedi in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Abedi’s father reportedly protested his son’s innocence in the hours before his arrest.

Many at the concert were young girls and teens enthralled by Grande’s pop power – and those who died included an 8-year-old girl.

Officials are examining Abedi’s trips to Libya as they piece together his allegiances and try to foil any new potential threats.

Prime Minister Theresa May said security officials had raised their assessment of the threat to Britain to “critical”, indicating an attack was imminent.

Late on Wednesday evening, police raided an address 100 miles away from Manchester.

Residents said they heard a “huge bang” when officers carrying firearms forced their way into a flat, believed to be on the 12th floor.

The changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was canceled Wednesday so police officers can be re-deployed, Britain’s defense ministry said.

The Palace of Westminster, which houses the British Parliament in London, was also closed Wednesday to all those without passes, and tours and events there were cancelled until further notice. “We were able to receive additional armed policing support”.

He says police want the approach to be “unpredictable” and to make London “as hostile an environment as possible to terrorists”.

One Last Time has become an anthem among her fans this week, with thousands sharing footage online of her performing the moving track on stage.

The pictures included the remains of the suspected bomb, the rucksack worn by the suicide bomber and showed bloodstains amid the wreckage.

“I spoke to him about five days ago. there was nothing wrong, everything was normal”, Abedi said.

He said Salman was planning to head from Saudi Arabia to Libya to spend the holy month of Ramadan with family. “This is not us”, the elder Abedi told the AP by telephone.

The man is one of nine who is being held for questioning in England following Monday’s attack. We go to mosques.