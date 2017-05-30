Ariana Grande Says She Plans Benefit Concert In Manchester For Attack Victims

“He was in contact with his brother and he knew about the attack”.

Neighbours told local media the Abedi family had “been acting strangely” recently, with one neighbour citing an incident where Salman began chanting Arabic prayer “really loudly in the street”.

Terror struck Monday at the end of Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena as some 20,000 fans were starting to leave. The government said almost 1,000 soldiers were deployed Wednesday in high-profile sites in London and elsewhere, replacing police, who can work on counterterrorism duties.

Britain’s terror threat level was raised to “critical” – the highest level – on Tuesday over concern another attack could be imminent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, “likely” did not act alone in the attack. Abedi, who was a business student, was known to British intelligence officials before the attack. Abrini visited Manchester in 2015.

Ramadan Abedi fled to the U.K.in the early 1990s to escape the regime of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, according to The Guardian.

His family has come under scrutiny, as well: Libya’s RADA counterterrorism force issued a statement on Facebook saying it has arrested and interrogated Abedi’s younger brother, Hashim.

The suspected bomber grew up in Manchester’s southern suburbs and once attended Salford University there. Neighbors recalled him as a tall, thin young man who often wore traditional Islamic dress and did not talk much.

“I spoke to him about five days ago. there was nothing wrong, everything was normal”, Abedi said.

It also emerged yesterday that Abedi had phoned his mother hours before the attack and asked her to “forgive me”. He denied ties to any militant groups or suggestions of extremism. Dan Coats, the director of USA intelligence, said in congressional testimony on Tuesday that the claim had yet to be verified. We go to mosques. The Associated Press confirmed his name shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time, citing anonymous United States officials.

At Manchester’s Didsbury Mosque, where the Abedi family worshipped, authorities condemned the bombing and denied reports that Abedi had worked there. “We aren’t the ones who blow up ourselves among innocents”.

“Wherever he got that, he didn’t get it from this mosque”, he said, adding that the imam regularly preached against radicalization.

British officials have not commented on whether Abedi had links to IS or other extremist groups.

This photo from British Law Enforcement shows what the bomber in the Manchester terrorist attack appeared to have used to detonate.

.

Heavily armed police raided an apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon, blasting the door open with a controlled explosion.

Across London, troops fanned out and authorities reconsidered security plans.

The changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was canceled Wednesday so police officers can be re-deployed. Abedi died in the bombing, which claimed the lives of at least 22 victims and injured dozens more – many of whom were children.

Michael reported from Cairo and Katz reported from London.