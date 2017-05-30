Ariana Grande To Hold Fundraising Concert In Manchester For Terror Victims

Police have arrested 11 people, but two of those were released without charge, police said.

Police and security services are also upset that the name of bomber Salman Abedi was apparently leaked by USA officials and published while police in Britain were withholding the name for what they said were reasons of operational security.

However, police needed any information the public might have about his movements from May 18 when he returned to Britain.

A sobbing Ariana Grande was seen for the first time after the attack at her concert in Manchester Arena. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling to make this better”.

US pop star Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of Monday’s suicide bombing at her show in the English city.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”, she wrote.

Special Deterrent Force spokesman Ahmed bin Salem said Adebi was giving his “farewell” to his mother by phoning her before the attack, reported the Mirror.

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour, following the terror attack during her show at the Manchester Arena on Monday. As of Friday, local authorities announced eight people were taken into custody as they continue to investigate the incident.

The arrests of the two men, aged 20 and 22, bring to 11 the number of suspects held in Britain over Monday’s attack, for which the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday placed the country on its highest level of terror alert, which means a new attack is believed to be imminent.

The intelligence agencies are racing to find other parts of a “network” that helped the suicide attacker, Salman Abedi, who had recently visited his family in Libya.