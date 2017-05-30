Grande promised to return to Manchester for a benefit concert for the families of the victims and to spend time with the fans.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that Grande was “inconsolable” and “in hysterics” when she learned of the casualties following the attack and was in “no condition to perform”.

The local heroes pulled the plug on shows at the Manchester Arena following Monday night’s terror attack on the venue, and now they’re making plans to appease disappointed fans by staging a mega gig at Etihad Stadium on 18 June (17).

The appearance crime scene on United States newspaper has been a setback for the USA intelligence agencies as the British police have stopped sharing information about the Manchester suicide bombing with them.

Rockers Kiss have also cancelled their date at the Manchester Arena on 30 May (17).

Police have arrested 11 people, but two of those were released without charge, police said.

“As it stands, six men and one woman have been arrested in conjunction with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning”, a British police statement said.

On Wednesday, a series of raids were executed across Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton, Warwickshire, while relatives of bomber Salman Abedi were detained in Libya.

Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.

The Conservative party’s general election campaign “battle bus” is pictured at an airfield north Newcastle, England.

May raised British concerns with Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels on Thursday, telling him intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure. The BBC report states the “likely” culprit of the leaks are US law enforcement officials who will have received access to the data through the transatlantic “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing agreement, rather than the White House.

“We’re now 20,000 police officers down, and we get atrocities like this”.

Rudd said counter-terrorism was adequately resourced, and denied the cuts had made it harder to prevent Monday’s attack.

The nature and speed of the leaks by these US officials have caused “disbelief and astonishment” in the British government.