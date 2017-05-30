Salman Abedi, the British suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a music venue in Manchester on Monday, was in Germany four days before the attack, Sky News reported on Thursday citing German intelligence.

Authorities in the United Kingdom increasingly believe Abedi, a British-born man of Libyan descent, had help in plotting the attack, and are now relentlessly seeking possible accomplices and trying to track down the location where the bomb could have been manufactured, reports the New York Times. The youngest was eight years old, and a further nine were teenagers.

A British army soldier patrols with an armed police officer near the Houses of Parliament in central London. She is keen to emphasise that London remains “open for business”, but potential tourists looking on from overseas at militaristic images beamed from Britain may draw another conclusion. He said the man is named Adel and is in his 40s, with a wife and several children. The item might be the bomb’s trigger, or nothing more than the remains of an e-cigarette, according to one explosives expert who spoke to the Times.

U.S law enforcement is being held responsible by British officials, not the White House, for the second leak of information regarding the Manchester terror attack in the United Kingdom, following which the British police have stopped any exchange of information about the attack, the BBC reported Thursday. “In the last 15 years, I haven’t seen him in trouble at all”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell US President Donald Trump that intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure after leaks to US media about the Manchester attack. A spokesman for the local counter-terrorism force said younger brother Hashem Abedi was arrested on suspicion of links with Islamic State and was suspected of planning to carry out an attack in the Libyan capital. All the previous arrests were made in and around Manchester where the suicide bombing took place on Monday night.

Echoing the comments of British officials, he said: “There’s a network – a cell of ISIS-inspired terrorists”.

On Wednesday, photographs purportedly showing bloodstained fragments of Abedi’s homemade bomb, including what seemed to be the remains of the device’s battery and detonator, appeared in the New York Times, hours after home secretary Amber Rudd asked U.S. authorities not to leak material. “It’s not going away and it needs significant attention”, Coats said.

“I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again”, she said.

Jon Rouse of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said 64 people were still hospitalized, many with serious wounds that will require “very long term care and support”.

Officials said all of the bombing victims have been identified, but names were being withheld until autopsies were completed. It said all the affected families have been contacted and trained officers are supporting them. Sylvia Hui in London, Rob Harris in Manchester and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.